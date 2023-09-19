- RUGBY
‘Super Try’ – Ad Campaign Scores Points At Rugby World Cup; Asahi’s Alcohol-Free Advertisement Avoids Restrictions
15:47 JST, September 19, 2023
Asahi Breweries Ltd. has been devising clever ways of advertising at the Rugby World Cup in France, for which the maker of Super Dry beer is a Worldwide Partner. That is because the sale and advertisement of alcoholic beverages are prohibited at sporting venues in France.
As a special exception, the sale of beer has been allowed at this year’s tournament, but advertising is still banned.
To get around these restrictions, Asahi has opted to advertise its non-alcoholic “0.0%” version of Super Dry. On the advertisements, Asahi has been changed to “Aaah!” and Super Dry has been changed to “Super Try” – a clever pun which shows the company’s connection to rugby.
“Due to the restrictions, our ads ended up like this. We want rugby fans around the world to enjoy Super Dry,” an Asahi official involved with the advertising campaign said.
Asahi became the first Asian company to be a Worldwide Partner, the highest ranking sponsor, of the Rugby World Cup in 2021. At the 2019 World Cup in Japan, the official beer was Heineken, a Dutch beer, but at this year’s tournament the honor now belongs to Super Dry.
Rugby fans are said to consume six times more beer during a match than soccer fans.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Defeats Cape Verde, Qualifies for Paris Olympics
-
Keio Wins Japan’s High School Baseball Championship for First Time in 107 Years; Prevents Sendai Ikuei from Repeating
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Central League Championship for First Time in 18 Years
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Rallies to Beat Venezuela at World Cup
-
Japan’s Hanshin Tigers Fans Savor Long-Desired ‘You Know What’ After 18 Years of Waiting
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households