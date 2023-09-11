Home>SPORTS>RUGBY
Japan Runs Over Chile in Their Rugby World Cup Opener in France as Brave Blossoms Score Six Tries

AP
Japan’s Ryoto Nakamura scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse in France on Sunday.

By Kazuho Hosoda / Yomiuri Shimbun Sportswriter

14:16 JST, September 11, 2023

TOULOUSE, France — Japan’s national rugby team got off to a winning start in its Rugby World Cup campaign by thrashing Chile 42-12 on Sunday.

Japan scored six tries, led by Amato Fakatava with two, to earn five points from the victory, including a bonus point for scoring four or more tries.

AP
Japan’s Amato Fakatava runs to score his team’s first try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse in France on Sunday.

The Brave Blossoms sit atop Pool D in the tournament being held in France.

The stage is now set for Japan’s next match, on Sept. 18 at 4 a.m. Japan time, against England, which is in second on four points.

England is ranked eighth in the world, while Japan is 14th and Chile is 22nd.

AP
Japan’s Michael Leitch breaks a tackle to scores his team’s fourth try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse in France on Sunday.

