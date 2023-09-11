- RUGBY
Japan Runs Over Chile in Their Rugby World Cup Opener in France as Brave Blossoms Score Six Tries
14:16 JST, September 11, 2023
TOULOUSE, France — Japan’s national rugby team got off to a winning start in its Rugby World Cup campaign by thrashing Chile 42-12 on Sunday.
Japan scored six tries, led by Amato Fakatava with two, to earn five points from the victory, including a bonus point for scoring four or more tries.
The Brave Blossoms sit atop Pool D in the tournament being held in France.
The stage is now set for Japan’s next match, on Sept. 18 at 4 a.m. Japan time, against England, which is in second on four points.
England is ranked eighth in the world, while Japan is 14th and Chile is 22nd.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Keio Wins Japan’s High School Baseball Championship for First Time in 107 Years; Prevents Sendai Ikuei from Repeating
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Defeats Cape Verde, Qualifies for Paris Olympics
-
Japanese High School Baseball Teams Opt for Longer Locks
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Rallies to Beat Venezuela at World Cup
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 42nd Homer, trotted around the bases without his batting helmet: Angels Beat Rangers 2-0
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
- Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
- Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China
- Chinese Song Streamed Billions of Times for ‘Satirical’ Vibe