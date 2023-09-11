Japan Runs Over Chile in Their Rugby World Cup Opener in France as Brave Blossoms Score Six Tries

AP

Japan’s Ryoto Nakamura scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse in France on Sunday.

TOULOUSE, France — Japan’s national rugby team got off to a winning start in its Rugby World Cup campaign by thrashing Chile 42-12 on Sunday.

Japan scored six tries, led by Amato Fakatava with two, to earn five points from the victory, including a bonus point for scoring four or more tries.

AP

Japan’s Amato Fakatava runs to score his team’s first try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stadium de Toulouse in France on Sunday.

The Brave Blossoms sit atop Pool D in the tournament being held in France.

The stage is now set for Japan’s next match, on Sept. 18 at 4 a.m. Japan time, against England, which is in second on four points.

England is ranked eighth in the world, while Japan is 14th and Chile is 22nd.