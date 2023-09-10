- RUGBY
Brave Blossoms Beat Chile in Rugby World Cup Opener in France
22:14 JST, September 10, 2023
Japan defeated Chile 42-12 in its Pool D opener at the Rugby World Cup in Toulouse, France, on Sunday at Stadium de Toulouse.
The Brave Blossoms, ranked 18th, will next take on England, ranked eighth, in Nice on Sept. 18 (Japan time).
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Keio Wins Japan’s High School Baseball Championship for First Time in 107 Years; Prevents Sendai Ikuei from Repeating
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Defeats Cape Verde, Qualifies for Paris Olympics
-
Japanese High School Baseball Teams Opt for Longer Locks
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Rallies to Beat Venezuela at World Cup
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 42nd Homer, trotted around the bases without his batting helmet: Angels Beat Rangers 2-0
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
- Surge in Tourism to Japan Threatens Famous Spots
- Stones, Eggs Thrown at Japanese Schools in China
- Chinese Song Streamed Billions of Times for ‘Satirical’ Vibe