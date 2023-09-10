Brave Blossoms Beat Chile in Rugby World Cup Opener in France

AP

Japan’s Michael Leitch breaks a tackle to score his team’s fourth try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Chile in Toulouse, France, on Sunday.

Japan defeated Chile 42-12 in its Pool D opener at the Rugby World Cup in Toulouse, France, on Sunday at Stadium de Toulouse.

The Brave Blossoms, ranked 18th, will next take on England, ranked eighth, in Nice on Sept. 18 (Japan time).