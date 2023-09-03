- RUGBY
Japan’s Rugby Team Arrives in France ahead of World Cup
12:45 JST, September 3, 2023
TOULOUSE, France — Japan’s national team has arrived at its training base in Toulouse, France, ahead of the Rugby World Cup that kicks off on Friday.
“We’ve worked hard over the past four years to compete at this World Cup,” Brave Blossoms captain Kazuki Himeno said at a Saturday press conference after arriving in the European country. “Myself as well as everyone on the entire team are excited.”
Himeno referred to the splendid performance the men’s team has put on at the Basketball World Cup in Okinawa Prefecture, where on Saturday night it secured a ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics.
“We’re inspired by them,” he said. “We’ll work hard so that rugby’s national team can bring a sense of excitement and encouragement to all of Japan.”
The Brave Blossoms face off against Chile on Sunday in Toulouse in their first Cup match.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Keio Wins Japan’s High School Baseball Championship for First Time in 107 Years; Prevents Sendai Ikuei from Repeating
-
Japanese High School Baseball Teams Opt for Longer Locks
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Rallies to Beat Venezuela at World Cup
-
Shohei Ohtani Hits 42nd Homer, trotted around the bases without his batting helmet: Angels Beat Rangers 2-0
-
Basketball World Cup 2023: Japan Defeats Cape Verde, Qualifies for Paris Olympics
JN ACCESS RANKING