- RUGBY
Tokyo Rugby Club Caught in Bar Scandal
8:30 JST, February 5, 2023
TOKYO (AFP-Jiji) — Japanese rugby club Hino Red Dolphins said Friday it would suspend operations after players stripped, groped waitresses and smashed glasses at a bar.
The team, based in western Tokyo was scheduled to play Saturday in the second division but has withdrawn from the league “indefinitely.”
“Media [outlets] have published articles regarding the Hino Red Dolphins scandal,” the club said in a brief statement. “In response … [we] will suspend activities indefinitely, effective today.”
Club head Tokuichi Shiga later told reporters that some players acted inappropriately at a bar after training. “We deeply apologize to all of you for any inconvenience caused,” he said.
Shiga said that seven players “got drunk, took off their clothes, sexually harassed [bar staff], damaged goods such as alcohol bottles and glasses.”
The details were reported in the Bunshun weekly magazine, which was published Wednesday.
