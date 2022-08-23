Corporate group to rebuild Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium in Tokyo

©Scrum for the new Chichibunomiya stadium

Visualization of the new Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium

The aging Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium in Tokyo will be rebuilt at a new location by a group comprising 14 companies, including Kajima Corp. and Mitsui Fudosan Co., the Japan Sport Council announced on Monday. The corporate group, called “Scrum for the new Chichibunomiya stadium,” will also be in charge of operating the new stadium after the completion of its construction.

The relocation of the rugby stadium is part of the redevelopment of Meiji Jingu Gaien area. The rugby stadium will be moved north from its current location and built next to the National Stadium.

The new facility will be built and operated by private companies under the government’s private finance initiative. Among three bidders, the corporate group won with an offer of ¥8.18 billion after each proposal was evaluated by outside experts and others. The group’s proposal was chosen for being environmentally friendly, such as in its inclusion of a solar power generation system.

The new rugby stadium will be roofed for play in all weather, and will have seven stories above ground and one below. The stadium’s turf will be artificial, and the current plan allows for approximately 15,000 spectators for rugby matches and 20,000 spectators for events.

For facility operation costs for 30 years, the group will pay about ¥41.16 billion — the total cost of ¥49.34 billion for facility development and other costs minus ¥8.18 billion, the amount of the winning bid. Most of the facilities are scheduled to be put into service at the end of December 2027. The Yomiuri Shimbun, Nippon Television Network Corp. and other companies will support the project as cooperating companies.