Japan Falls to Brazil in Women’s Goalball Quarterfinals

AP

Norika Hagiwara, left, and Rieko Takahashi of Japan compete during the Women’s quarterfinal 3 round Goalball game against Brazil at the 2024 Paralympics, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Paris, France.

Japan lost to Brazil with 2-0 in the women’s goalball quarterfinal at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday. Brazil will compete with Turkey in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Japan had advanced to the quarterfinals after winning all three games in the preliminary round against Canada, South Korea and France in Pool D.

Goalball is a fast-paced team sport for the visually impaired. Players track movements of the ball on the court by listening for the sound of bells inside it.