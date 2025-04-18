Old Russian Consulate in Hakodate to Become Luxury Hotel; Building Featured in Popular Manga ‘Golden Kamuy’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Old Russian Consulate which will be remade into a luxury hotel in Hakodate, Hokkaido

HAKODATE, Hokkaido – The Old Russian Consulate in Hakodate, Hokkaido, which also appeared in the popular manga “Golden Kamuy,” will be remade into a luxury hotel this summer. Renovation work is in the final stages, and the hotel will fully open on July 12 as Hotel Biaclyn Hakodate, brimming with a Russian imperial era atmosphere.

The hotel will be operated by a Nagoya-based company that purchased the consulate from Hakodate city in 2021. A new wing will be added to the brick main building, providing a total of six guest rooms: two in the main building and four in the new wing. All rooms will have private saunas and cost 319,000 yen per night per room, including two meals for two guests each. The main dining room, sushi restaurant and bar, all using ingredients from Hokkaido, will open on May 3.

The consulate was rebuilt at its current location overlooking Hakodate Harbor in 1908 after being destroyed by a large fire. It was used as a consulate until 1944, and then it was purchased by the Hakodate city government in 1964.