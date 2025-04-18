Japan’s ODA in 2024 Drops From Previous Year; Nation Falls to 4th Place in Ranking
14:19 JST, April 18, 2025
The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Japan’s official development assistance (ODA) decreased to about $16.77 billion last year, a fall of 14.4% from the previous year.
The ministry announced the preliminary figures after they were released by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Of the 32 countries that are members of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee, Japan’s ODA ranked fourth after the United States, Germany and Britain, down from third place in 2023.
In terms of yen, Japan’s ODA also fell 7.8% from the previous year to about ¥2.54 trillion. According to the ministry, the decrease is attributed to the weak yen as well as repercussions to an exceptional increase in contributions to international organizations in 2023.
