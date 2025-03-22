Takayasu Dealt Setback on Path to Elusive 1st Crown

Jiji Press

No. 4 maegashira Takayasu, left, is forced out the ring by No. 14 maegashira Churanoumi on the 14th day of the Spring tournament on Saturday in Osaka.

Former ozeki Takayasu hit a bump on the path to an elusive first career title when the No. 4 maegashira was dealt his third loss of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday at Osaka’s Edion Arena.

The 35-year-old Takayasu, who entered the day with a tournament-leading 11-2 record, could have clinched the Emperor’s Cup with a victory combined with a loss by ozeki Onosato.

But No. 14 maegashira Churanoumi spoiled the possibility of an early celebration when he fought off Takayasu’s fierce slapping attack and forced him out of the ring in their first career meeting.

Later, Onosato boosted his chances for a third career championship when he blasted sekiwake Daieisho out of the ring to tie Takayasu at 11-3.

Takayasu and Onosato have already faced each other — Takayasu won on the 10th day – meaning a win by one and a loss by the other will decide the champion outright. Victories or losses by both will set up a playoff; in the latter case, most likely with another wrestler from a group of three currently at 10-4.

The tournament lost newly promoted yokozuna Hoshoryu, the lone wrestler in the top rank, to injury after nine days.

Being part of the championship race for the first time in years has brought back the joy that Takayasu finds in the sport.

“I’m happy to be able to do sumo in this situation,” he said after his win on Friday. “I feel like I’m really alive.”

But having a one-win lead with two days to go might have been a greater source of anxiety than confidence for Takayasu, who has been in similar situations before. They did not go well.

Three years ago at the Spring tournament as a No. 7 maegashira, he was in the lead after 13 days, only to lose on the last two days, then fall in a championship playoff to then sekiwake Wakatakakage.

Later that year at the Kyushu tournament in November, he took a one-win lead into the final day and lost his match to set up a three-way playoff. He was the first eliminated with consecutive defeats.

Takayasu earned promotion to ozeki back in 2017 without winning a tournament, as he had compiled a combined 34 wins over three tourneys to meet the widely recognized criteria.

He spent 15 tournaments at the second-highest rank before being demoted after the Kyushu tournament in November 2019. He then bounced up and down the rankings, rising as high as sekiwake twice.