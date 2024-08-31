Japan’s Sato, Ito Take Home Silver, Bronze in 400-Meter Race in Paris; Ito Makes History as Oldest Japanese Paralympic Medalist
14:58 JST, August 31, 2024
PARIS — Tomoki Sato claimed the silver medal in the men’s 400-meter T52 race for wheelchair users with a time of 56.26 seconds on Friday. The 34-year-old has now medaled in the event for the third consecutive Paralympics.
Tomoya Ito, 61, became the oldest Japanese Paralympic medalist by earning the bronze with a time of 1:1.08 in the same race.
On the third day of the Paris Paralympics, Takayuki Suzuki, 37, took silver in the men’s 100-meter freestyle in the S4 physical impairment classification and finished in 1:21.71. Suzuki has now claimed his second medal of the Games following Thursday’s win in the 50-meter breaststroke in the SB3 physical impairment classification.
Uchu Tomita, 35, finished the men’s 400-meter freestyle in the S11 vision impairment classification in 4:32.33, earning him the bronze.
