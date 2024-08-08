Kusaka Wins Gold in Men’s Greco-Roman 77-Kg Wrestling, Susaki Snatches Bronze in Women’s Freestyle 50-Kg
17:51 JST, August 8, 2024
PARIS — Nao Kusaka won gold medal in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling in the 77-kilogram class at the Paris Games on Wednesday.
It was the debut Olympic appearance for Kusaka, 23, as he took the podium’s top spot.
Yui Susaki, 25, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in 50-kilogram women’s freestyle wrestling eliminated in the semifinals, won the bronze match to add another medal to her collection.
Akari Fujinami, 20, is guaranteed a gold or silver medal in the 53-kilogram class, having won the semifinals of the freestyle wrestling match.
In the men’s table tennis team event, Japan succumbed to Sweden in a two-set lead and missed the chance to advance to the finals. Japan will compete in the bronze medal match on Friday.
In athletics, Ryuji Miura, 22, finished eighth in the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase final. He managed to place in the top eight in the event two Olympics in a row, having been seventh at the Tokyo Games.
Rachid Muratake became the first Japanese athlete to secure a final spot in men’s 110 meters hurdles at the Games, following his strong semifinals performance.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security