Kusaka Wins Gold in Men’s Greco-Roman 77-Kg Wrestling, Susaki Snatches Bronze in Women’s Freestyle 50-Kg

Nao Kusaka roars after winning men’s 77-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestling at the Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday.

PARIS — Nao Kusaka won gold medal in men’s Greco-Roman wrestling in the 77-kilogram class at the Paris Games on Wednesday.

It was the debut Olympic appearance for Kusaka, 23, as he took the podium’s top spot.

Medalists — from left, Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman, silver, United State’s Sarah Hildebrandt, gold, Japan’s Yui Susaki, China’s Ziqi Feng, bronze — celebrate during the medal ceremony for women’s freestyle 50-kilogram wrestling on Wednesday.

Top: Japan’s Akari Fujinami, left, and Cnina’s Qianyu Pang compete in their women’s freestyle 53-kilogram semifinal wrestling match on Wednesday. Above: Tomokazu Harimoto, center, reacts after losing by Sweden in the men’s teams semifinal table tennis match on Wednesday.

Yui Susaki, 25, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in 50-kilogram women’s freestyle wrestling eliminated in the semifinals, won the bronze match to add another medal to her collection.

Akari Fujinami, 20, is guaranteed a gold or silver medal in the 53-kilogram class, having won the semifinals of the freestyle wrestling match.

In the men’s table tennis team event, Japan succumbed to Sweden in a two-set lead and missed the chance to advance to the finals. Japan will compete in the bronze medal match on Friday.

In athletics, Ryuji Miura, 22, finished eighth in the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase final. He managed to place in the top eight in the event two Olympics in a row, having been seventh at the Tokyo Games.

Rachid Muratake became the first Japanese athlete to secure a final spot in men’s 110 meters hurdles at the Games, following his strong semifinals performance.