Subaru Unveils New Trailseeker EV; Company Eyes Future Production in U.S.

Yasuhiro Kobayashi/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Subaru’s new Trailseeker EV is seen during its unveiling in New York on Wednesday.

NEW YORK— Subaru Corp. unveiled its new electric vehicle model, the Trailseeker, at the 2025 New York International Auto Show in New York on Wednesday, and is considering potentially producing it in the United States in the future.

The five-seat SUV, which was developed in cooperation with Toyota Motor Corp., will be Subaru’s second mass-produced EV model. Production of the vehicle, which will be exported to the U.S. and other markets, is slated to begin in 2026 at Subaru’s Gunma Prefecture plant.

The Trailseeker boasts a range of more than 420 kilometers on a single charge and is expected to cost between $40,000 and $50,000 (about ¥5.7 million to ¥7.1 million) in the United States, although it is possible that the price will increase depending on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

While the Solterra, Subaru‘s current EV model, is manufactured at a Toyota plant, the company is evaluating the potential for future production of the Trailseeker in the United States.

The automaker also announced a new model of its popular gasoline-powered Outback SUV on Wednesday, aiming to attract customers who have anxieties regarding potential issues like the reliability of EV charging infrastructure.