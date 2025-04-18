Yamanote, Keihin Tohoku Lines to be Partly Closed on Sat., Sun.; Suspension is Due to Construction Work Related to Haneda Airport Access Line

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Yamanote Line train runs in Tokyo in December 2024.

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) will suspend service on Saturday and Sunday on parts of the Yamanote and Keihin Tohoku Lines due to construction work related to the in-progress Haneda Airport Access Line, which will connect Haneda Airport and central Tokyo. JR East will increase service on the Tokaido and Joban Lines, some of whose stops overlap with the two suspended lines, and is calling on passengers to use the services of other railroad companies.

According to JR East, clockwise service on the Yamanote Line between Ueno and Osaki and all service on the Keihin Tohoku Line between Higashi Jujo and Shinagawa will be suspended all day Saturday. On Sunday, all service on the Yamanote Line between Ueno and Osaki and all service on the Keihin Tohoku Line between Higashi Jujo and Shinagawa will be suspended from the first departure until around noon.

The number of trains on both days will be reduced by up to 60% on the Yamanote Line and 40% on the Keihin-Tohoku Line, even on the sections that are not closed. The construction work is in preparation for the opening in fiscal 2031 of the planned East Yamate Route that will connect Haneda Airport and areas around Tokyo Station. The work will include widening platforms and relocating tracks at Tamachi Station.

The number of passengers affected is expected to be about 550,000 over the two days. For details on alternative rail line options, visit JR East’s website.