Japan-Linked Athletes Dominate Women’s 57-kg Judo Event in Paris; Three Out of Four Medal Winners Learned Sport in Japan

Miho Ikeya / The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: bronze medalist Haruka Funakubo, gold medal winner Christa Deguchi and silver medalist Huh Mimi in Paris on Monday

PARIS — Three of the four medal winners in the women’s 57-kilogram judo event at the Paris Olympics learned the sport in Japan, a testament to this nation’s powerful presence.

Gold medalist Christa Deguchi is a native of Nagano Prefecture but represented Canada in the Games. South Korean judoka Huh Mimi, who lost to Deguchi in the final, was born and raised in Japan.

Haruka Funakubo of team Japan took home a bronze, as did Sarah Leonie Cysique of France. Two bronze medals are awarded in each judo class.

“It highlighted the high level of Japan,” Deguchi said. The three flashed bright smiles on the podium.

“I had been sluggish, so I used my other roots to improve my competitive abilities,” said Deguchi, whose father is a Canadian citizen, explaining why she decided to represent Canada in her bid to reach the Olympics.

Canada has a policy of sending its judoka to numerous international competitions. Through these tournaments, Deguchi honed her skills and was ranked No. 1 in the world. Her gold medal in Paris is worthy of that ranking.

Huh, who belongs to the judo club at Waseda University, said, “I wanted to realize my [South Korean native] grandmother’s dream that I participate in the Olympics.” She participated in a yearlong training camp in South Korea, learning to execute waza techniques in lower postures.

“I’m so glad that I was cheered on by many people,” said Huh, who felt reassured by the support she received from two countries.

Japan made its strong presence felt in France, a fellow powerhouse in the world of judo.