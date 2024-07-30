Ryuju Nagayama Says Francisco Garrigos ‘Judo Family’; Japanese, Spanish Judoka Reconcile After Match
18:40 JST, July 30, 2024
Japan’s judo bronze medalist Ryuju Nagayama indicated Tuesday that he has come to terms with Spain’s Francisco Garrigos, who defeated Nagayama in the quarterfinal of the men’s 60-kilogram event in a questionable ruling.
“Garrigos came to see me. He apologized to me, and I think it was an unfavorable result for him as well,” Nagayama posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a photo of himself and Garrigos.
In the quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, Garrigos put Nagayama into a newaza floor technique and choked Nagayama into unconscious. However, as Nagayama lost consciousness only when the choking continued after the referee’s “mate” (break) call, Nagayama expressed his dissatisfaction and was reluctant to leave the mat. In the same post, Nagayama appeared to declare the case over, saying, “No matter what people say, we are a judo family!”
Immediately after the match, Nagayama refused to shake hands with Garrigos, but in the photo shared on X, the two stand firmly shoulder-to-shoulder.
The reconciliation was welcomed with a number of posts in X, praising the sportsmanship of the two. “I’m glad you were able to reconcile. Congratulations on winning a medal,” one post said. “This is what an Olympian and a judoka is,” another said. “This is precious,” one post said. And another said, “I hope they will have a rematch four years from now.”
