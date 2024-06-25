News in Pictures / Japanese Skateboarders, Dancers and Climber Earn Olympic Spots; Ginwoo Onodera, Coco Yoshizawa Among Paris Qualifiers

Takuya Matsumoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is decorated with the Olympic rings on Wednesday.

Japanese athletes secured tickets to compete at the Paris Olympics one after the other on the final day of the second stage of the Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) held in Budapest on Sunday. It was the final chance for athletes competing in events such as skateboarding, sport climbing and Breaking to reach Paris.

The Japanese squad swept the podium in the men’s street skateboarding final, with Tokyo Olympic winner Yuto Horigome claiming the top spot and securing his second successive Olympic appearance. Fourteen-year-old Ginwoo Onodera finished second and Sora Shirai finished third to earn their places on the Olympic squad.

Takuya Matsumoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Top: Skateboarder Yuto Horigome jumps during the street final at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest on Sunday. Bottom: From left: Skateboarders Ginwoo Onodera, Yuto Horigome and Sora Shirai pose for a photo after qualifying for the Olympics in Budapest on Sunday.

Onodera, who will be making his Olympic debut said: “I’m very excited. I absolutely want to win in Paris with my own style.”

Japanese skateboarders also swept the podium in the women’s street skateboarding final, with 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa earning first place and her first Olympic Games appearance. Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Funa Nakayama finished third, securing a ticket to her second consecutive Olympic Games. Fifteen-year-old Liz Akama, who had already ensured her Olympic debut when she reached the finals, finished fourth. The World Championship winner Yumeka Oda missed out on an Olympic ticket, despite taking second place in Budapest, based on cumulative points.

Takuya Matsumoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Top: From left: Skateboarders Funa Nakayama, Coco Yoshizawa and Liz Akama pose for a photo after qualifying for the Paris Olympics at Budapest on Sunday. Bottom: From left: Skateboarders Cocona Hiraki, Sakura Yosozumi and Hinano Kusaki gesture after qualifying for the Olympics women’s park event in Budapest on Sunday.

In the Breaking final, Ami Yuasa finished first and Ayumi Fukushima took second, both qualifying for a spot in the newest Olympic sport. For the men’s event, Hiroto Ono won his Olympic ticket with sixth place.

Takuya Matsumoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Top: Ami Yuasa dances at the women’s Breaking event in Budapest on Sunday. Bottom: Ami Yuasa, right, and Ayumi Fukushima pose for photos after qualifying for the Paris Olympics in Budapest on Sunday.

Miho Nonaka finished second in the women’s sport climbing combined final, securing her second consecutive Olympics appearance.