News in Pictures / Japanese Skateboarders, Dancers and Climber Earn Olympic Spots; Ginwoo Onodera, Coco Yoshizawa Among Paris Qualifiers
16:12 JST, June 25, 2024
Japanese athletes secured tickets to compete at the Paris Olympics one after the other on the final day of the second stage of the Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) held in Budapest on Sunday. It was the final chance for athletes competing in events such as skateboarding, sport climbing and Breaking to reach Paris.
The Japanese squad swept the podium in the men’s street skateboarding final, with Tokyo Olympic winner Yuto Horigome claiming the top spot and securing his second successive Olympic appearance. Fourteen-year-old Ginwoo Onodera finished second and Sora Shirai finished third to earn their places on the Olympic squad.
Onodera, who will be making his Olympic debut said: “I’m very excited. I absolutely want to win in Paris with my own style.”
Japanese skateboarders also swept the podium in the women’s street skateboarding final, with 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa earning first place and her first Olympic Games appearance. Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Funa Nakayama finished third, securing a ticket to her second consecutive Olympic Games. Fifteen-year-old Liz Akama, who had already ensured her Olympic debut when she reached the finals, finished fourth. The World Championship winner Yumeka Oda missed out on an Olympic ticket, despite taking second place in Budapest, based on cumulative points.
In the Breaking final, Ami Yuasa finished first and Ayumi Fukushima took second, both qualifying for a spot in the newest Olympic sport. For the men’s event, Hiroto Ono won his Olympic ticket with sixth place.
Miho Nonaka finished second in the women’s sport climbing combined final, securing her second consecutive Olympics appearance.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sani Brown Grabs Spot at Paris Games Ticket
-
Yuka Saso Rewards Japanese Father and Philippine Mother by Winning U.S. Women’s Open; Earns 2nd Championship
-
Yuka Saso Wins Another US Women’s Open. This One was for Japan
-
Ex-SDF Member Sets Round-the-World Sailing Record; Hirotsugu Kimura, Youngest Japanese to Make Nonstop Solo Voyage
-
The Sumo Scene / Takerufuji Celebrates Victory with Parade in Hometown
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags