- FIGURE SKATING
Japan’s Sakamoto Tops Short Program at Skate Canada
15:06 JST, October 28, 2023
MONTREAL, Canada (AFP-Jiji) — Two-time reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won Friday’s women’s short program at Skate Canada in Vancouver, the second event of the ISU Grand Prix season.
The 23-year-old from Kobe scored 75.13 points to seize command. South Korea’s 16-year-old Kim Chae-yeon was second on 70.31 with Japan’s 19-year-old Rino Matsuike third on 66.29.
The results of Saturday’s women’s free skate will decide the winner.
Defending champion Rinka Watanabe of Japan was seventh with 57.52 points.
Sakamoto figures to compete again in Canada next March in Montreal at the 2024 World Championships, where she could become the first woman to win three consecutive world titles since American Peggy Fleming did it from 1966 to 1968.
Sakamoto won bronze medals in both the women’s and team events at last year’s Beijing Winter Olympics, and helped Japan claim the Japan Open team title earlier this month.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
-
North Korean Soccer Players Clash with Referee After Losing to Japan
-
Teenage Table Tennis Players Secure 3-1 Victory over Chinese No. 1 and No. 3
-
Shohei Ohtani Becomes 1st Japanese Player to Earn AL Home Run Title
-
The Sumo Scene / Eating Is Also Part of Training, Goes Beyond Just a Boiling Pot of Stew
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership