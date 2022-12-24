Takahashi adds ice dance title to list of skating wins

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Daisuke Takahashi and Kana Muramoto show their ice dance gold medals at the national championships in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

OSAKA — Daisuke Takahashi, a former national champion in men’s singles figure skating, captured his first ice dance title with partner Kana Muramoto at the national championships on Saturday, becoming the first figure skater to win in both disciplines at the nationals.

Takahashi and Muramoto, who finished first in the rhythm dance on Thursday, remained on top after the free program with a total of 186.61 points at the Ractab Dome in Kadoma, Osaka Prefecture. The pair beat defending champions Misato and Takeru Komatsubara, who were in second place heading into the free program.

The Komatsubaras, who had won the ice dance titles for four consecutive years at the national championships, finished with 175.10 points.

Takahashi, 36, won the men’s singles title at the nationals five times. He became the first Japanese male figure skater to earn an Olympic medal when he won bronze at the Vancouver Games in 2010.