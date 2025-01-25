Ichiro Reflects on Hall of Fame Induction; Makes Wry Remark on Missing Unanimity by 1 Vote

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ichiro Suzuki stands by the plaque he signed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Thursday.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Ichiro Suzuki held a press conference on Thursday at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, after becoming the first Japanese player to be inducted into it.

Wearing the Hall of Fame uniform during the press conference, Ichiro expressed his humility about having his plaque displayed alongside fellow inductees in the gallery. “I wonder if I deserve to be in the same place. I feel like I fall far short of my predecessors,” he said. “I think how I live going forward will allow me to grow closer to them, so this could be seen as a starting point for me.”

Ichiro also commented on missing out on a unanimous verdict by just one ballot. “Apparently, there was one person who didn’t vote for me. I’d love to invite that person over to my house to drink together, so please come forward and visit me in Seattle,” he said.

When asked about the significance of his induction, Ichiro reflected: “I think it will gradually sink in over time. It might take five, 10, or 20 years, or perhaps even when I’m gone, to fully realize the meaning of this event.”

After the press conference, Ichiro signed the base of his plaque and posed for commemorative photos with his wife, Yumiko.

Ichiro became the first Major League player in history to achieve 200 hits in ten consecutive seasons (2001-2010). In 2004, he broke the Major League record for hits in a single season, which had stood for 84 years, with 262. In Hall of Fame voting, Ichiro received 393 out of 394 votes, achieving the third highest percentage in history at 99.746%.