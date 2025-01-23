New Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki Vows to ‘Move Forward’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Roki Sasaki smiles in the uniform of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki pledged Wednesday to “move forward” on behalf of the people who believe in his potential.

Sasaki, 23, has signed as an international free agent with the Dodgers. after playing with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Pacific League.

“I want to move forward, believing that I made the best decision [to play for the Dodgers] and believing in the goals I set for myself,” Sasaki said at a press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

His jersey number is 11. Because Sasaki is under 25, he is considered an international amateur under MLB rules.