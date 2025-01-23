New Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki Vows to ‘Move Forward’
14:49 JST, January 23, 2025
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki pledged Wednesday to “move forward” on behalf of the people who believe in his potential.
Sasaki, 23, has signed as an international free agent with the Dodgers. after playing with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Pacific League.
“I want to move forward, believing that I made the best decision [to play for the Dodgers] and believing in the goals I set for myself,” Sasaki said at a press conference at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
His jersey number is 11. Because Sasaki is under 25, he is considered an international amateur under MLB rules.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sumo Scene / Sumo’s New Year Tournament Starts with Potential Yokozuna Promotion Looming — Maybe Even 2
-
Only Remaining Yokozuna Terunofuji to Retire: Rose to Top from 2nd Lowest Division (UPDATE1)
-
Aoyama Gakuin’s Hakone Ekiden Title Defense Showcases its Depth of Talent; Komazawa 3rd Year Creates Drama in 7th Stage
-
Roki Sasaki Might Visit 1 or 2 Teams before Deciding which Club He Wants to Sign with
-
Japan Sports Agency to Use AI to Strengthen Athletes; New Strategy Calls for Using It to Manage Form, Improve Condition
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries