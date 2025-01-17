Shohei Ohtani to Donate $500,000 for L.A. Fire Relief

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will donate $500,000 to support firefighters and victims of the wildfires that broke out near Los Angeles, he said on his Instagram on Friday.

Along with an image that reads “LA Strong,” Ohtani wrote, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the firefighters for continuing to fight for us during the LA fires. I will donate what I can, $500,000, to these firefighters, the people who have been forced to evacuate and the animals in need of support.”

He also wrote, “I sincerely hope for recovery as speedy as possible.”