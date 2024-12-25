Ex-Yankee Tanaka Signs With Yomiuri Giants; Veteran Player Says He Wants to ‘Prove’ He Can Still Play
16:27 JST, December 25, 2024
Veteran player and former New York Yankee Masahiro Tanaka, who was released by the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles, has signed with the Yomiuri Giants.
“It’s a great honor to be able to wear the Yomiuri Giants uniform. I’ve been a fan since I was a child.” Tanaka said at a press conference on Wednesday in Tokyo after signing with the team. “I know competition will be tough, but I want to prove that I can still do it.”
He will wear No. 11.
Tanaka told Rakuten of his intention to leave the team after the club offered him an amount that exceeded the limit of a 40% reduction for contracts over ¥100 million, allowing him to negotiate with other teams.
“I want to play for a team where I can feel a sense of accomplishment and where people have high expectations of me,” Tanaka previously said.
Knowing he was looking to join a new team, Yomiuri looked into Tanaka, who has collected 197 wins in both Japan and in the MLB.
Tanaka joined Rakuten in 2007 after graduating from Komadai Tomakomai High School in Hokkaido. In 2013, the right-hander logged a record 24 consecutive wins from the start of the season, leading the club to clinch its first Pacific League pennant. He also helped Rakuten win the Japan Series that year.
Tanaka joined the Yankees in 2014 and collected 78 wins in seven seasons before returning to Rakuten in 2021.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Tanaka underwent surgery on his right elbow and only pitched once during the season.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yomiuri Giants, Hanshin Tigers to Face Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers; MLB Opener Games Cubs-Dodgers to be held on March 18, 19
-
Orioles Sign Veteran RHP Tomoyuki Sugano to a 1-Year Contract after His MVP Season in Japan
-
Olympic Champ Kitaguchi Wins Top Prize at Japan Sports Awards
-
Norris Nabs Nippon Series; Kanaya Claims Money Crown
-
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Watches from a Private Viewing Section; Rui Hachimura Scores 23 Points, Lakers Roll past Trail Blazers 107-98 to End 3-game Skid
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Core Inflation in Tokyo Accelerates in November
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Raises Investor Expectations in Japan; Equal Weighting To Provide New Perspective
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction