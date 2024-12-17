Orioles Sign Veteran RHP Tomoyuki Sugano to a 1-Year Contract after His MVP Season in Japan
10:19 JST, December 17, 2024
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year contract with Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano, a right-hander coming off an MVP season in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League.
The Orioles announced the move Monday night. The 35-year-old Sugano spent 12 years with the Yomiuri Giants. He won MVP honors last season, going 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA.
Sugano went 136-74 with a 2.43 ERA in 276 games with the Giants. He also won Central League MVP honors in 2014 and 2020.
An eight-time All-Star, Sugano pitched for Japan at the 2017 World Baseball Classic and allowed three hits in six innings in the semifinal against the United States.
