Home>Sports>Baseball

Orioles Sign Veteran RHP Tomoyuki Sugano to a 1-Year Contract after His MVP Season in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tomoyuki Sugano

AP

10:19 JST, December 17, 2024

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year contract with Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano, a right-hander coming off an MVP season in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League.

The Orioles announced the move Monday night. The 35-year-old Sugano spent 12 years with the Yomiuri Giants. He won MVP honors last season, going 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA.

Sugano went 136-74 with a 2.43 ERA in 276 games with the Giants. He also won Central League MVP honors in 2014 and 2020.

An eight-time All-Star, Sugano pitched for Japan at the 2017 World Baseball Classic and allowed three hits in six innings in the semifinal against the United States.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING