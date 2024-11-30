Giants Town Stadium to Open to Public on March 1; Giants Set for Swallows, Tigers Match-Ups

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Giants Town Stadium is seen under construction in Inagi, Tokyo, on Monday.

Giants Town Stadium, the new venue for the Yomiuri Giants’ farm team, currently under construction in Inagi, Tokyo, will be inaugurated on March 1, it was announced on Saturday.

The new stadium is set to be a core facility of the Tokyo Giants Town training complex, a joint project by The Yomiuri Shimbun, the Yomiuri Giants and Yomiuri Land Co. Giants Town Stadium contains a main ground with a capacity of about 2,900 seats as well as a smaller ground.

Construction of the stadium began in July 2023. The artificial turf has been installed, with finishing work currently underway for construction to be completed in February.

On the opening two days, the Giants are scheduled to play against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. The team then hosts the Hanshin Tigers on March 8 and 9. All games will feature mainly younger players.

The stadium will then be used in the Eastern League for the farm team’s official games, as well as hosting amateur baseball teams and women’s softball teams. Various other events will be held at the facility, such as sports lessons and markets.