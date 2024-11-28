Yomiuri Giants, Hanshin Tigers to Face Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers; MLB Opener Games Cubs-Dodgers to be held on March 18, 19

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers will each play exhibition games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs before the two National League teams face each other to open the 2025 regular season at Tokyo Dome in March, it was announced Wednesday.

The World Series champion Dodgers, featuring National League MVP Shohei Ohtani, and Cubs, with starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, will play on March 18 and 19 at Tokyo Dome, with both games starting at 7 p.m,

Prior to that, on March 15, the Tigers will take on the Cubs at 2 p.m. and the Giants will face the Dodgers at 7 p.m. The next day, the pairings will be switched, with the Giants again playing the late game. All games will be at Tokyo Dome.

The games, officially known as the MLB Tokyo Series by Guggenheim, is organized by the Yomiuri Shimbun and others.

Tickets, including a package for all six games, will go on sale on Dec. 9 under a lottery system. Advance sales of single-game tickets will start on Jan. 9 or later. Prices and other details are available at website (Japanese) .