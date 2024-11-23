Celebrate Shohei Ohtani’s MVP Win with Japan Post’s Exclusive Stamp, Towel Set
12:06 JST, November 23, 2024
Japan Post Co. announced Friday that it will release a commemorative stamp set and a special towel set to celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani being named the MVP of the National League. Pre-orders will start being accepted at post offices nationwide and on the official online store from Wednesday.
The set includes five ¥110 stamps, which feature photos of Ohtani during games, as well as a file folder and a special towel displaying his stats from this season. The set is ¥7,260 (tax and shipping included) and made to order. Pre-orders will be taken until Jan. 31, and shipments will start on April 12.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World Series Champion Dodgers Have Eye on Back-to-back Titles with Shohei Ohtani Returning to Mound in 2025
-
Yokohama DeNA BayStars Capture 1st Japan Series Title in 26 Years (Update 1)
-
Shohei Ohtani Set to Play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series Following Shoulder Injury
-
Japan Celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Win World Series with Dodgers
-
BayStars Capture 1st Japan Series Title in 26 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain