Celebrate Shohei Ohtani’s MVP Win with Japan Post’s Exclusive Stamp, Towel Set

Courtesy of Japan Post Co.

A commemorative stamp set to celebrate Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers winning MVP

Japan Post Co. announced Friday that it will release a commemorative stamp set and a special towel set to celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani being named the MVP of the National League. Pre-orders will start being accepted at post offices nationwide and on the official online store from Wednesday.

The set includes five ¥110 stamps, which feature photos of Ohtani during games, as well as a file folder and a special towel displaying his stats from this season. The set is ¥7,260 (tax and shipping included) and made to order. Pre-orders will be taken until Jan. 31, and shipments will start on April 12.