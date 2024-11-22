Shohei Ohtani Voted as Japan’s Favorite Athlete; Volleyball Player Yuki Ishikawa Ranked 2nd, Boxer Naoya Inoue 3rd
11:41 JST, November 22, 2024
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is by far the favorite athlete among the Japanese people, according to a survey by the Sasakawa Sports Foundation.
The foundation released the results of a nationwide survey of people aged 18 and over on their favorite athlete on Thursday, and Ohtani came in first with 41.5% of the votes, the highest percentage ever.
The survey is conducted every two years, and was conducted from June to July this year with responses from 2,284 people.
The percentage of votes Ohtani received this year was significantly higher than in 2022, when he ranked first for the first time with 29.1%.
Yuki Ishikawa, a member of the national men’s volleyball team, came in second with 3.6%, and boxer Naoya Inoue, the world super-bantamweight champion, came in third with 2.1%. In the previous survey, Ishikawa was sixth and Inoue was fourth.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World Series Champion Dodgers Have Eye on Back-to-back Titles with Shohei Ohtani Returning to Mound in 2025
-
Yokohama DeNA BayStars Capture 1st Japan Series Title in 26 Years (Update 1)
-
Shohei Ohtani Set to Play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series Following Shoulder Injury
-
Japan Celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Win World Series with Dodgers
-
BayStars Capture 1st Japan Series Title in 26 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- Typhoon Kong-rey to Reach South of Japan’s Okinawa on Thursday; JWA Urges High Alert for Strong Winds, Heavy Rain