Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 Home Run Ball Displayed in Taipei Skyscraper; Record Setting Ball is Exhibited on 89th Floor of Taipei 101
12:07 JST, November 14, 2024
TAIPEI — Los Angeles Dodgers star player Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball of the 2024 baseball season is now being displayed to the public on the 89th floor of Taipei 101, a skyscraper in Taipei.
The ball, which Ohtani hit to become the first Major League Baseball player to achieve a record of 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, was won at auction by a Taiwanese investment company for a bid of $4.392 million (approximately ¥677 million), the highest price ever paid for a commemorative ball. Since Wednesday, it has been on display as part of an event to promote Taiwanese baseball culture.
A 79-year-old woman from Fukuoka, who visited during a trip with her daughter, said, “How lucky we were to be able to see the ball during our trip.”
The ball will be on display until March 2 next year.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani Won’t Pitch in the World Series, but That’s Not Slowing Ohtanimania
-
Yokohama DeNA BayStars Capture 1st Japan Series Title in 26 Years (Update 1)
-
World Series Champion Dodgers Have Eye on Back-to-back Titles with Shohei Ohtani Returning to Mound in 2025
-
Shohei Ohtani Set to Play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series Following Shoulder Injury
-
BayStars Capture 1st Japan Series Title in 26 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- Chinese Social Media Still Full of Anti-Japanese Posts 1 Month After Boy’s Fatal Stabbing; Malicious Videos Gain Large Number of Views
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong