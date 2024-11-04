Yokohama DeNA BayStars Win Japan Series After 26 Year Drought

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yokohama DeNA BayStars manager Daisuke Miura is lifted after winning the Japan Series championship at Yokohama Stadium on Sunday.

The Yokohama DeNA BayStars defeated the Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 11-2 to win their fourth straight game in the Japan Series. The BayStars placed third in the Central League. The team won its first Japan championship since 1998, its third total.

DeNA advanced to the series by beating the Central League champion Yomiuri Giants in the Climax Series, after defeating the Hanshin Tigers who finished second in the league.