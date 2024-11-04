Home>Sports>Baseball

Yokohama DeNA BayStars Win Japan Series After 26 Year Drought

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yokohama DeNA BayStars manager Daisuke Miura is lifted after winning the Japan Series championship at Yokohama Stadium on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:38 JST, November 4, 2024

The Yokohama DeNA BayStars defeated the Pacific League champion Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 11-2 to win their fourth straight game in the Japan Series. The BayStars placed third in the Central League. The team won its first Japan championship since 1998, its third total.

DeNA advanced to the series by beating the Central League champion Yomiuri Giants in the Climax Series, after defeating the Hanshin Tigers who finished second in the league.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Baseball Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING