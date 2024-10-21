Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers Advance to World Series, Defeating Mets in NL Championship Series

Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the New York Mets during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a place in the World Series, defeating the New York Mets 10-5 on Sunday night in Los Angeles to win the National League Championship Series 4-2.

The Dodgers, who will be making their first World Series appearance in four years, will face the American League champion the New York Yankees.

Ohtani, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk on Sunday, joined the Dodgers this season after six years with the Los Angeles Angels.