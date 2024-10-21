Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers Advance to World Series, Defeating Mets in NL Championship Series
12:23 JST, October 21, 2024
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a place in the World Series, defeating the New York Mets 10-5 on Sunday night in Los Angeles to win the National League Championship Series 4-2.
The Dodgers, who will be making their first World Series appearance in four years, will face the American League champion the New York Yankees.
Ohtani, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk on Sunday, joined the Dodgers this season after six years with the Los Angeles Angels.
