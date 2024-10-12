Ohtani, Yamamoto Soak in Dodgers Victory Over Padres

The Associated Press



The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, right, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrate in the clubhouse after the team advanced to the National League Championship Series with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series on Friday in Los Angeles. Although Ohtani was held hitless in the game, the Dodgers got a sterling performance out of Yamamoto in the first-ever matchup of Japanese starting pitchers in a postseason game in major league history. Yamamoto threw five scoreless innings to outduel compatriot and Padres starter Yu Darvish, who surrendered a pair of solo home runs over 6 2/3 innings.