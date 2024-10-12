Ohtani, Yamamoto Soak in Dodgers Victory Over Padres
17:41 JST, October 12, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, right, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrate in the clubhouse after the team advanced to the National League Championship Series with a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series on Friday in Los Angeles. Although Ohtani was held hitless in the game, the Dodgers got a sterling performance out of Yamamoto in the first-ever matchup of Japanese starting pitchers in a postseason game in major league history. Yamamoto threw five scoreless innings to outduel compatriot and Padres starter Yu Darvish, who surrendered a pair of solo home runs over 6 2/3 innings.
