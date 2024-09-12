Shohei Ohtani Chases Historic 50-50 Club in Home Runs and Stolen Bases

AP Photo/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani steals third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani is getting closer to making himself the sole member of an exclusive club.

He’s already the sixth player in major league history and the fastest ever to reach 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases, needing just 126 games.

He’s the only player to hit the 40-40 mark in the same game. He did it in style, too, on a game-winning grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Aug. 23.

“He’s very goal-oriented,” Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He likes to take down records.”

On the horizon for Ohtani is potentially becoming the first member of the 50-50 club.

He blasted his 47th homer and stole his 48th base on Wednesday with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, second from left, hits a solo home run as Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, left, watches along with catcher Bo Naylor, right, and home plate umpire Dan Bellino during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Friday, June 21, 2024. Austin Barnes also scored.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani steals second base against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, right, heads to first for a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Zach Plesac watches during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers last December. The two-way Japanese superstar hasn’t pitched this season — his first with the Dodgers after six years with the Los Angeles Angels — as he rehabilitates after surgery for an injured elbow ligament that he had a year ago. That has allowed Ohtani to focus on his hitting.

Los Angeles leads the National League West and will be headed to the postseason in October, which will be another first for Ohtani. He didn’t reach the postseason with the Angels, and they never had a winning record during his tenure in Anaheim.