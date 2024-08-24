Shohei Ohtani Joins ‘40-40’ Club with Dramatic Game-Winning Grand Slam
14:03 JST, August 24, 2024
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani joined the elite “40-40” club in the most dramatic fashion, belting a game-ending grand slam for his 40th home run of the season in a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Earlier in the game, Ohtani recorded his 40th stolen base. The home run in his fifth trip to the plate makes him the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to become a member of the “40-40” club.
Batting first as the designated hitter, Ohtani reached base in the fourth inning with an infield single. One out later, he swiped second base without drawing a throw.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs. Ohtani poked the first pitch from Colin Poche just over the glove of a jumping center fielder Jose Siri for the dramatic home run.
