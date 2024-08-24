Home>Sports>Baseball

Shohei Ohtani Joins ‘40-40’ Club with Dramatic Game-Winning Grand Slam

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:03 JST, August 24, 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, on Friday.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani joined the elite “40-40” club in the most dramatic fashion, belting a game-ending grand slam for his 40th home run of the season in a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Earlier in the game, Ohtani recorded his 40th stolen base. The home run in his fifth trip to the plate makes him the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to become a member of the “40-40” club.

Batting first as the designated hitter, Ohtani reached base in the fourth inning with an infield single. One out later, he swiped second base without drawing a throw.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers loaded the bases with two outs. Ohtani poked the first pitch from Colin Poche just over the glove of a jumping center fielder Jose Siri for the dramatic home run.

Left: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles on Friday. Right: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17), center, a cooler of ice water dumped on his head after hitting a grand slam walk off home run for his 40th of the season in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium. At left is translator Will Ireton and right is Sports Net LA reporter Kirsten Watson.
