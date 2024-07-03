Ohtani’s Bat, Yamamoto’s Glove Headed for Cooperstown as Part of Exhibit on Baseball Ties Between Japan, U.S.
14:36 JST, July 3, 2024
LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani’s bat and Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s glove will be displayed at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., it was announced on Tuesday.
The bat and glove will be part of an exhibit on the exchange of baseball between Japan and the United States, starting in July next year, Ohtani and Yamamoto said at a press conference in Los Angeles.
“I’m excited myself, and it’s also a big deal for the Japanese baseball world,” Ohtani said.
