Ohtani’s Bat, Yamamoto’s Glove Headed for Cooperstown as Part of Exhibit on Baseball Ties Between Japan, U.S.



AP Photos/Ryan Sun

Top: Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani accepts a bat he is donating to the Baseball Hall of Fame for a planned exhibit on the exchange of baseball between the United States and Japan, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Bottom: The glove used by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, right, during spring training, is seen during a news conference, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Toshiaki Obitsu / The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani pose for a photo at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani’s bat and Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s glove will be displayed at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., it was announced on Tuesday.

The bat and glove will be part of an exhibit on the exchange of baseball between Japan and the United States, starting in July next year, Ohtani and Yamamoto said at a press conference in Los Angeles.

“I’m excited myself, and it’s also a big deal for the Japanese baseball world,” Ohtani said.