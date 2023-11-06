- BASEBALL
Hanshin Tigers Fans Elated, in Tears after 2nd-Ever Japan Series Win
14:15 JST, November 6, 2023
OSAKA — Hanshin Tigers fans exploded in joy as their team took its first Japan Series title in 38 years at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Sunday.
“I cheered for them believing this would be my last chance to see [their victory] in my lifetime,” said a 65-year-old man from Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, who also saw the team clinch the 1985 series. “I got to see them win, and now I can’t stop crying.”
A 63-year-old man from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, was also in tears. “It was my dream to see the showdown between the two teams,” he said. “Orix fought really hard, too. I want to thank the players of both teams.”
Around Ebisu Bridge, which straddles Osaka’s Dotonbori River and is known to attract Tigers fans after a triumph, many sang the team’s fight song, “Rokko Oroshi.” Some jumped into the river from the sidewalk.
The Osaka prefectural police deployed about 1,300 officers — as many as for the Tigers’ league championship game in September — to maintain order in the area, and there were no major incidents.
“I believed they would win,” said a 22-year-old university student from Hannan, Osaka Prefecture. “It was great to be in Dotonbori to celebrate their victory.”
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Japan Series for First Time in 38 Years, Beating Orix Buffaloes in Game 7
-
Japan National Soccer Team Beats Tunisia 2-0
-
Sapporo’s Bid to Host Winter Games in 2034 Short-Lived; Double Allocaton 2030, 2034 Host Cities to be Decided
-
Japan Series Tied at One Game All as Orix Buffaloes Shut Out Hanshin Tigers
-
The Sumo Scene / Strong Work Ethic Put Atamifuji on Cusp of Title at Recent Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September