- BASEBALL
Hanshin Tigers Win Japan Series for First Time in 38 Years, Beating Orix Buffaloes in Game 7
22:44 JST, November 5, 2023
The Hanshin Tigers won their first Japan Series in 38 years with a 7-1 victory over the Orix Buffaloes in the deciding Game 7 on Sunday night.
After being dominated by the defending champions in Game 6 the previous night, the Tigers roared back to defeat the Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka.
Hanshin left their home ground of Koshien Stadium needing only one more win to be crowned Japan Series champion, and accomplished the feat at the second opportunity, winning the series four games to three.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan National Soccer Team Beats Tunisia 2-0
-
Sapporo’s Bid to Host Winter Games in 2034 Short-Lived; Double Allocaton 2030, 2034 Host Cities to be Decided
-
Japan Series Tied at One Game All as Orix Buffaloes Shut Out Hanshin Tigers
-
Hanshin Tigers Win Japan Series for First Time in 38 Years, Beating Orix Buffaloes in Game 7
-
The Sumo Scene / Strong Work Ethic Put Atamifuji on Cusp of Title at Recent Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September