Hanshin Tigers Win Japan Series for First Time in 38 Years, Beating Orix Buffaloes in Game 7

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanshin Tigers manager Akinobu Okada is tossed up by his players after winning the Japan Series at Kyocera Dome Osaka on Sunday.

The Hanshin Tigers won their first Japan Series in 38 years with a 7-1 victory over the Orix Buffaloes in the deciding Game 7 on Sunday night.

After being dominated by the defending champions in Game 6 the previous night, the Tigers roared back to defeat the Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Hanshin left their home ground of Koshien Stadium needing only one more win to be crowned Japan Series champion, and accomplished the feat at the second opportunity, winning the series four games to three.