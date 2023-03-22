Japan Fans Watch WBC Final at Home and Abroad

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese supporters attend the World Baseball Classic final at loanDepot park in Miami on Tuesday.

Japanese fans joined a huge number of U.S spectators for the World Baseball Classic final at loanDepot park in Miami, raising Japanese flags and wearing Samurai Japan shirts. When Japan took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, they erupted with calls of “Nippon!”

A 25-year-old Japanese company employee living in the United States, had faith in Japan’s victory and only bought a ticket for the final game.

“I could feel the heat of the ‘never-say-die’ attitude from Japan’s players, like running to the next base as fast as they could,” he said excitedly.

Most of the spectators at the venue supported the U.S. team, and calls of “U.S.A.!” frequently filled the stadium.

“Even the fans were very nervous, so the players battling on the field were amazing. I’d like to thank them for giving us such a terrific game,” he said.

At a public viewing venue near Tokyo Tower in Minato Ward, Tokyo, about 400 fans watched the game intently on a weekday morning, applauding the plays.

