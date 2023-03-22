Japan Wins WBC Title for 3rd Time

AP

Shohei Ohtani celebrates after defeating the U.S. at the World Baseball Classic final game on Tuesday in Miami.

Japan captured its third World Baseball Classic title, first since 2009, by taking down the United States 3-2 in the final on Tuesday night.

Munetaka Murakami, who delivered a walk-off, two-run double in Monday’s semifinal win over Mexico, smashed his first home run in WBC play, a solo shot in the second inning, and Kazuma Okamoto added his second longball of the tournament, a bases-empty blast in the fourth inning.

AP

Munetaka Murakami hits a home run during the second inning.