- BASEBALL
Japan Wins WBC Title for 3rd Time
11:43 JST, March 22, 2023
Japan captured its third World Baseball Classic title, first since 2009, by taking down the United States 3-2 in the final on Tuesday night.
Munetaka Murakami, who delivered a walk-off, two-run double in Monday’s semifinal win over Mexico, smashed his first home run in WBC play, a solo shot in the second inning, and Kazuma Okamoto added his second longball of the tournament, a bases-empty blast in the fourth inning.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING