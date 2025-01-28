Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Appreciate Monet Exhibition in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor, the Empress and Princess Aiko attend a Monet exhibition at the National Museum of Western Art in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, went to the National Museum of Western Art in Ueno, Tokyo, to view an exhibition of paintings by Claude Monet on Monday.

The exhibition, “Monet: The Late Waterscapes,” focuses on the later works of Monet (1840-1926), a master of impressionist paintings. It has been organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.

The Imperial family spent about 2 1/2 hours at the museum looking at the exhibits.

“It captures the flow of water very well,” the Emperor said in front of a painting of water lilies on a pond.

After appreciating the exhibition, Princess Aiko spoke to a member of staff who came to see them off. “I enjoyed seeing the changes and transitions in Monet’s art style,” the princess said.

The exhibition will run through Feb. 11.