Emperor, Empress, Princess Aiko Appreciate Monet Exhibition in Tokyo
12:54 JST, January 28, 2025
The Emperor, the Empress and their daughter, Princess Aiko, went to the National Museum of Western Art in Ueno, Tokyo, to view an exhibition of paintings by Claude Monet on Monday.
The exhibition, “Monet: The Late Waterscapes,” focuses on the later works of Monet (1840-1926), a master of impressionist paintings. It has been organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.
The Imperial family spent about 2 1/2 hours at the museum looking at the exhibits.
“It captures the flow of water very well,” the Emperor said in front of a painting of water lilies on a pond.
After appreciating the exhibition, Princess Aiko spoke to a member of staff who came to see them off. “I enjoyed seeing the changes and transitions in Monet’s art style,” the princess said.
The exhibition will run through Feb. 11.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
-
Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
-
Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries
-
Big Temperature Change Expected in Japan from February to March
-
Japan Emperor Prays for World Peace in New Year’s Message
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- SoftBank to Build Next-Generation Industrial Park with AI-Based Data Center Utilizing Sharp’s Plant in Sakai, Osaka Pref.
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes