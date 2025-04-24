The Japan News / Weekly Edition (4/25-5/1)
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
Checking for Disaster Risks Vital After Moving to New Area; Expert Suggests Walking Around Neighborhood to Familiarize Yourself with Surroundings
As Pets Become More Like Family, More Owners Are Opting for Elaborate Funerals
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (4/4-4/10)
Researcher Working to Preserve Natural Disaster Monuments; Disaster Lessons Getting Digitized
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (4/11-4/17)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure