Thousands Allegedly Linked to Fraud Still Operating in Myanmar; 7,200 Foreigners Detained since Feb., Mostly Chinese
15:25 JST, April 24, 2025
BANGKOK — About 7,200 foreigners from over 20 countries who had stayed at a base in Myanmar have been handed over to Thai authorities since February in connection with fraud cases. However, police are continuing their investigation as allegedly there are thousands of foreigners remaining in Myanmar, with the crimes still being perpetrated at neighboring locations.
According to the Thai police, China had the most nationals handed over with 5,400, followed by 650 Indonesians and 580 Indians and some Japanese nationals.
The Border Guard Force, an armed group effectively in control of the area where the base is located, is said to be one of the groups apprehending these foreigners before handing them over to Thai authorities.
Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Center, said that several thousand foreigners, including Japanese, may at present be in eastern Myanmar, and that there are still some bases operating, at a press conference on Monday.
Some traveled to the country after receiving fake job offers. Jay Kritiya, of the Civil Society Network for Human Trafficking Victims Assistance, said that some women are pregnant and others are complaining of poor health.
