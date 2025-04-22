Japan Emperor, Empress Host Garden Party for 1,800 Guests; Attendees Include Mangaka, Former Women’s Softball Coach

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri ShimbunThe Emperor and Empress attend the spring garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Motoakasaka, Tokyo, on Tuesday with other members of the Imperial family.

The Emperor and Empress hosted the spring garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Motoakasaka, Tokyo, on Tuesday afternoon, welcoming about 1,800 guests.

The Imperial couple and other members of the Imperial family simultaneously followed three separate paths among the guests, as a measure to prevent heatstroke and increase the guests’ opportunities to exchange words with members of the Imperial family. It was the first time for this approach to be adopted since the Akasaka Imperial Gardens became the venue for the party in 1963.

Invited for their contributions in various fields, the guests included mangaka Tetsuya Chiba, 86, and former women’s softball national team coach Taeko Utsugi, 72. Also present was pro golfer Isao Aoki, 82.

After forming a line on the lawn at the venue, the members of the Imperial family divided into three groups: the Emperor and Empress; Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko; and the Emperor’s daughter Princess Aiko and the crown prince’s daughter Princess Kako.

Previously, the Emperor and Empress would lead the procession, followed by other members of the Imperial Family. However, recently temperatures have risen even at this time of year, and some attendees have become unwell while waiting for their turn to speak with the Imperial couple and other family members.

Taking this into consideration, the Imperial Household Agency consulted with the Emperor and Empress and decided to change the approach.

The agency hoped that reducing waiting times would also allow guests to enjoy their food and the natural ambience of the venue.

The garden parties are believed to date back to 1880, when Emperor Meiji held a chrysanthemum viewing party. Currently, the parties are held twice a year in spring and autumn.

The serving of alcoholic beverages was resumed at Tuesday’s party following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mutton barbecue with lamb from the Imperial Stock Farm in Tochigi Prefecture and yakitori were among the food and drink served at tents set up at the venue.