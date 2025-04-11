Emperor, Empress Arrive in Osaka for Expo; Will Attend Opening Ceremony

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Emperor and Empress are seen before boarding a plane to Osaka Prefecture, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Friday.

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — The Emperor and Empress arrived in Osaka Prefecture on Friday ahead of the opening of the 2025 World Exposition there.

Coming in the prefecture on a special flight from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, the Imperial couple are slated to visit facilities in the Expo venue in Osaka City later in the day, including the Grand Ring, the world’s largest wooden structure, the Japan Pavilion and the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion.

On Saturday, they will attend the opening ceremony, in which the Emperor will deliver an address. Crown Prince Akishino, honorary president of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, and Crown Princess Kiko will be also present at the ceremony.

The Emperor and Empress are scheduled to return to Tokyo in the evening after visiting the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Pavilion.