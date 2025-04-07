Home>Society>Imperial Family

Emperor, Empress Arrive on Iwoto; War Dead to Be Paid Tribute (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Emperor and Empress speak with others before leaving for Iwoto Island, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:35 JST, April 7, 2025 (updated at 13:10 JST, April 7)

The Emperor and Empress arrived on Iwoto Island on Monday afternoon to pay tribute to those who died there during World War II.

The Imperial couple departed from Haneda Airport aboard a government plane.

In addition to Iwoto Island, a fierce battlefield of the war, the Imperial couple will visit Okinawa, Hiroshima and Nagasaki to confront the horrors of the war, as this year marks 80 years since it ended.

