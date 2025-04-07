Emperor, Empress Arrive on Iwoto; War Dead to Be Paid Tribute (Update 1)
12:35 JST, April 7, 2025 (updated at 13:10 JST, April 7)
The Emperor and Empress arrived on Iwoto Island on Monday afternoon to pay tribute to those who died there during World War II.
The Imperial couple departed from Haneda Airport aboard a government plane.
In addition to Iwoto Island, a fierce battlefield of the war, the Imperial couple will visit Okinawa, Hiroshima and Nagasaki to confront the horrors of the war, as this year marks 80 years since it ended.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
-
Nankai Trough Megaquake Estimated Death Toll Lowered, Tsunami-hit Area Increased in Govt Report
-
Cherry Blossoms Reach Full Bloom in Tokyo; Ueno Park Draws Many Viewers
-
Cherry Blossoms Officially in Bloom in Tokyo, Beating Last Year’s Date by 5 Days
-
Cherry Blossoms of 1,000 Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- Japan Sells 141,796 Tons of Reserve Rice in Auction
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Federal Reserve Sees Tariffs Raising Inflation This Year, Keeps Key Rate unchanged
- Private Rice Imports Surge Amid Domestic Shortages; Trading Companies Can Still Profit Despite Tariff