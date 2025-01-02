Emperor, Empress Welcome in New Year
14:24 JST, January 2, 2025
The Emperor and Empress, along with other Imperial family members including the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, held their New Year’s greetings at the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.
“I am concerned for the many people who have suffered numerous hardships because of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, which occurred on last New Year’s Day, and heavy rain disasters that took place in various places,” the Emperor said in his address on the balcony of the Imperial Palace. “I hope this year will be a good, peaceful year for all of you.”
The first of their five scheduled appearances throughout the day, which started 10:10 a.m., was also attended by Princess Aiko, the couple’s daughter; Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter Princess Kako; and Princess Hanako of Hitachi.
Prince Hitachi refrained from attending the event in consideration of his advanced age. Members of the Takamado and Mikasa Imperial families also did not participate, following the passing of Princess Yuriko of Mikasa in November.
This was the first New Year’s greetings in two years as it was canceled last year in consideration of the massive Noto earthquake.
