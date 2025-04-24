Diet Debates between Party Leaders: Not Enough Time for Fruitful Discussions

It is of no small significance that the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties have discussed the economy and diplomacy in relation to the tariff measures imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. However, it is regrettable that the time allocated to these discussions was so short that they were not in-depth.

Debates between party leaders were held in the Diet for the first time in about six months, with the leaders of the three opposition parties and others challenging Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Yoshihiko Noda, the president of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, devoted almost his entire 30 minutes to discussing how Japan should deal with the U.S. tariff policy.

“[Japan] should ask the United States to reconsider its tariff measures and firmly insist that [Washington] abide by the rules,” Noda said. In response, Ishiba said, “[We] would like to consider how Japan and the United States can work hand in hand to develop both countries and what [we] can do for the world.”

On the whole, Ishiba’s remarks included many opinions based on his position. Even if it is not possible to reveal the details of diplomatic negotiations, the talks between Japan and the United States, which began ahead of those with other countries, have attracted the world’s attention. Could Ishiba not offer at least a little more detail in his explanations?

Noda also called for the active use of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement framework to promote free trade.

Free trade is especially vital for Japan, which relies on imports for its energy and food. The government needs to deepen cooperation with the European Union, which has expressed a willingness to work with TPP member nations, and with Southeast Asian nations, on which the United States imposed high tariffs.

Seiji Maehara, co-representative of the Japan Innovation Party, stressed the need to amend the Constitution to allow for the full exercise of the right to collective self-defense. In response, Ishiba only said, “There have been vigorous discussions on the issue within the LDP.”

The time allocated to Maehara was nine minutes. It would be impossible to have a thorough discussion on exercising the right to collective self-defense and on constitutional revision in such a short time.

Yuichiro Tamaki, the leader of the Democratic Party for the People, called for more support for the generation affected by the so-called employment ice age and an abolition of the provisional gasoline tax rate. Tamaki, however, was allotted only six minutes, so he ended up speaking for almost the entire time.

The ruling and opposition parties intend to hold debates between party leaders in May and June as well. The opposition parties have called for an extension of the 45-minute debate time per session, but the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has not complied with the request.

Debates between party leaders are a forum for discussion that lets the leaders freely exchange opinions, rather than locking them into a question-and-answer format. They are tested as to their understanding of the times and their vision for the nation. It can be called a valuable opportunity in that it provides the public with options.

The need to reform the Diet into a place for fruitful discussions has been a longstanding issue. The LDP should accept the request for a significant extension of the debate time.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, April 24, 2025)