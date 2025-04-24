Japan, Costa Rica to Establish Policy Consultation Framework; Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to Be Held in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japan and Costa Rica have entered the final stage of negotiations to establish a framework for bilateral policy consultations aimed at strengthening relations, sources close to the Japanese government said.

A relevant agreement is expected to be reached at the foreign ministers’ meeting to be held Thursday in Tokyo.

With an eye on China’s growing influence in Central and South America, Japan intends to strengthen cooperation in the regions toward the realization of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Policy consultations will be held at the vice-ministerial level once every 1½ years. The two sides will exchange views on bilateral economic cooperation, nuclear disarmament and coordination at international conferences such as those for the United Nations.

A meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Costa Rican counterpart Arnoldo Andre is to be held Thursday. The two sides will coordinate their views on the international situation, including in East Asia, and affirm their commitment to strengthening relations as important partners who share values and principles.

Costa Rica is an advanced country and a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). This year, it is chairing the OECD’s Meeting of the Council at Ministerial Level.

In 2007, Costa Rica severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established diplomatic ties with China. It had been deepening relations with China, but its trade deficit with China has widened in recent years and distrust toward the country has been growing.