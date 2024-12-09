Japan’s Empress Turns 61; Shares Thoughts for Disaster-Hit Noto Region

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Emperor and Empress pose for an official photo at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Nov. 27 ahead of the Empress’ 61st birthday on Monday.

The Empress turned 61 on Monday and shared her thoughts in a written statement through the Imperial Household Agency.

Courtesy of the Imperial Household Agency

The Empress poses for an official birthday photo on Nov. 27.

At the beginning of the statement, the Empress discussed the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on Jan. 1. She wrote that she had traveled the region with friends during her student days: “It is heart-wrenching that many people have been facing tough challenges in a place filled with fond memories [for me].”

In March and April, the Empress accompanied the Emperor to four cities in the northern part of the Noto Peninsula, including Wajima, which was affected particularly badly by the quake. While the reconstruction work was progressing in the region, record heavy rainfall hit in September.

“My heart aches,” the Empress wrote, expressing her feelings toward those who were tormented by the disasters.

The Empress also touched on January next year marking 30 years since the Great Hanshin Earthquake. Remembering the huge extent of the devastation and mourning for the victims, the Empress said in the statement, “It is important to think about and prepare support for affected people as well as disaster prevention and mitigation.”

This summer, the Empress joined the Emperor on a state visit to the United Kingdom. The Empress wrote of the warm reception they received from King Charles III and Queen Camilla. During the stay, the Empress visited the University of Oxford, one of her alma maters, for the first time in 34 years. The Empress studied at Oxford before getting married while working for the Foreign Ministry.

“It was such a special opportunity and made me feel deeply emotional,” the Empress wrote.

As for Princess Yuriko of Mikasa, who passed away recently, the Empress expressed her sympathy by writing, “I miss her,” and reflected on how the late princess and her husband, the late Prince of Mikasa, gave her a warm welcome when she visited them while her engagement to the Emperor, then the Crown Prince, was still unofficial.

Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and Empress, started working at the Japanese Red Cross Society this spring.

“I hope she will gain experience as a member of society and work hard to perform duties as a member of the Imperial family.”

The Empress finished the statement by writing, “I would like to perform my duties to the best of my ability while praying for the happiness of the people in this country.”

Meanwhile, a team of doctors at the Imperial Household Agency issued a statement on their views on the Empress’ health. Their views were the same as last year, saying the Empress’ recovery is ongoing. They pointed out that, in addition for her public activities, it is also important for the Empress to widen her range of activities in private matters.