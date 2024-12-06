Crown Prince Akishino Expresses Hopes for Stronger Ties at Istanbul Ceremony; Centenary of Japan-Turkey Diplomatic Ties Celebrated

Kaori Sakaba/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday.

ISTANBUL — Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday to mark 100 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkey.

About 380 people, including Turkish ministers and Japanese nationals living in Turkey, attended the ceremony, which was held in the country’s largest city.

At the ceremony, the crown prince reflected on the rescue efforts by Japanese people following the sinking of the Turkish warship Ertugrul off Wakayama Prefecture in 1890, and the dispatch of a plane by the Turkish government to rescue Japanese nationals isolated in Tehran during the Iran-Iraq War, describing the two events as “proof of the deep friendship shared by both countries.”

“I sincerely hope that the ties between our two countries will grow even stronger and deeper than they are now,” he said.